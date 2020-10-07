Wait for it: Delayed mail-in ballots frustrating some Guilford County voters

GREENSBORO — Lee Zacharias dropped off her request for an early-voting ballot at the Guilford County Board of Elections on Aug. 20. The 75-year-old wanted to make sure her vote in the Nov. 3 general election was counted.
When her ballot hadn’t arrived by Sept. 28, Zacharias called the elections board office to find out what happened. She said she was told that her original ballot — which was logged in as being mailed to her Sept. 11 — would be voided and a new ballot sent.
As of Wednesday, neither ballot had arrived.
Now, Zacharias is worried about making sure her vote gets counted.
“It is supposed to be my right to vote by absentee ballot and I feel that that right is being challenged,” said Zacharias, who is at risk for the coronavirus because of an underlying health condition in addition to her age.
She's not alone in her frustration. Other voters interviewed Wednesday had similar stories and the same fear: That relying on mail-in ballots means their vote won't get counted in what's shaping up to be an historic election.
Charlie Collicutt, Guilford County's director of elections, said Wednesday he was aware of some complaints from people whose ballots were sent Sept. 7 and hadn’t received them.
“Sept. 11 is kind of a new one for me. I was hearing Sept. 7 a lot,” he said. “But, we are getting ballots back from those days so we know voters are getting ballots from that time period.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, Collicutt said the return rates for ballots requested Sept. 4 — the first day they were sent out — was 48%. For Sept. 7, it was 35%. And for Sept. 11, it was 43%.
Nearly 21,000 mail-in ballots have been requested so far in Guilford County, with the majority coming from registered Democrats.
Pinpointing where the problem lies is difficult, Collicutt said. That’s because BallotTrax — the online ballot tracker — “doesn’t start tracking that postal data until a little bit too late for what would be really helpful,” he said.
The "ballot outbound" date listed in BallotTrax is the date that his staff gets the ballot into the mail for the voter, he said.
“But then you would like BallotTrax to give us a post office ping … at that point, but it doesn’t,” he said.
Any indication of the U.S. Postal Service handling the ballot only occurs after the voter mails it back in, he said.
“So it’s missing kind of a key piece of data that would be kind of really helpful,” he said, “because my data shows that my staff mailed it out on those dates. And then we lose track of it until the voter receives it.”
In an email to the News & Record, BallotTrax president Steve Olsen said ballots are tracked through the U.S. Postal Service system using “intelligent barcodes printed on the envelopes.” However, that information isn’t available to voters via the BallotTrax system, allowing them to track the progress of their ballot.
Philip Bogenberger, a postal service spokesman, said in an email that USPS was not are aware any significant issues in the Greensboro District. "Our daily 'All Clear' processes, used to help track Election Mail, do not show any undelivered ballots," Bogenberger said.
And when Zacharias checked BallotTrax on Wednesday night, she still found the mailing date listed as Sept. 11 — even though election workers told her Monday that her new ballot had been mailed on Oct. 5.
Even if Zacharias’ ballot arrives, she fills it out and mails it today, she's concerned it won’t get to the Board of Elections in time to be counted. Twice this year, she said, she's had trouble with bills she's sent through the mail arriving late.
Plus, she doesn’t feel safe voting in person — especially if she has to wait in line. If Zacharias receives the mail-in ballot after early voting starts Oct. 15, she may take it to the High Point office of the Board of Elections. Unlike Greensboro, that office is not an early-voting site and is likely to be less crowded.
Other people who also have waited three or more weeks for their mail-in ballots to arrive said they will take the risk.
Kay Zimmerman said she and her husband chose to cancel their delayed mail-in ballots and will vote in person.
“I’ll go if I have to crawl,” she said. “We are bound and determined to vote this year."
Randy Yardley, 71, said he and his wife were hoping to avoid standing in line to vote.
“Even after making an additional request, we still haven’t received a ballot,” said Yardley, whose initial ballot was listed as being mailed Sept. 11.
Now the Yardleys likely will go to an early-voting site, choosing one where it's "clear that social distancing (is) occurring and people are wearing masks,” he said.
Brian Haines and his three daughters also didn’t receive their initial ballots. The family did receive new ballots after requesting them and have since dropped them off at the Board of Elections office.
“We delivered them in person to avoid any issue,” said Haines, 59.
Al Musci of northwest Greensboro said this is the first time he tried voting by mail. He and his wife never got their ballots, even though BallotTrax showed their request had been processed Sept. 7.
“I want to know what the consequences would be for either the post office or the Board of Elections in not doing the job that they are entrusted to do for our voting integrity,” he said. "If there’s criminal activity involved, they should be prosecuted.
“This should not be taken lightly. If there aren’t consequences, how do we protect our freedom?”
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.