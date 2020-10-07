Wait for it: Delayed mail-in ballots frustrating some Guilford County voters

As of Wednesday afternoon, Collicutt said the return rates for ballots requested Sept. 4 — the first day they were sent out — was 48%. For Sept. 7, it was 35%. And for Sept. 11, it was 43%.

Nearly 21,000 mail-in ballots have been requested so far in Guilford County, with the majority coming from registered Democrats.

Pinpointing where the problem lies is difficult, Collicutt said. That’s because BallotTrax — the online ballot tracker — “doesn’t start tracking that postal data until a little bit too late for what would be really helpful,” he said.

The "ballot outbound" date listed in BallotTrax is the date that his staff gets the ballot into the mail for the voter, he said.

“But then you would like BallotTrax to give us a post office ping … at that point, but it doesn’t,” he said.

Any indication of the U.S. Postal Service handling the ballot only occurs after the voter mails it back in, he said.

“So it’s missing kind of a key piece of data that would be kind of really helpful,” he said, “because my data shows that my staff mailed it out on those dates. And then we lose track of it until the voter receives it.”