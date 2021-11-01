Wake bus driver walkout continues

RALEIGH — Wake County parents are scrambling to get their children to school on Monday as bus drivers continue their protest over working conditions.
The district had warned families on Sunday that "bus driver absences could disrupt transportation services on Monday" so parents "should arrange their own transportation for their students if their bus route is affected." That situation came to pass Monday morning as many routes were reporting no driver available.
Families who use bus service can visit the bus updates page to check the status of their child's bus. Parents who are driving their children should be prepared for long carpool lanes again on Monday.
It's the second consecutive school day where bus service has been disrupted. A high number of driver absences on Friday forced some parents to handle the transportation of their children to and from classes. While the majority of drivers worked Friday, Wake is so short-staffed that the absences threw off bus service.
But Wake is saying "we do not expect the absences to continue beyond Monday."
On Tuesday, the school board will vote on a plan to give a $1,250 bonus to all full-time employees, including bus drivers. The board will also vote Tuesday on raises for teachers and raising the minimum salary of support staff to $13 an hour.
Monday could see a repeat of Friday's long carpool lines at schools after the district asked families to arrange their own transportation due to the larger-than-normal number of driver absences.
Wake, like school districts across the nation, is facing a shortage of school bus drivers. Wake's bus driver vacancy rate was 17% in September
The shortage is causing the remaining drivers to do more work. It's why Wake Superintendent Cathy Moore and school board Chairman Keith Sutton say the drivers' actions should be viewed with sympathy.
"The pay and salary structure for the work we do is not adequate," Moore and Sutton wrote in an email sent Friday to school employees. "Today our bus drivers shone a harsh light on this reality. Many of them are expected to drive up to six routes a day — twice the amount considered normal — with no additional pay.
"Similar stories can be told about our safety assistants, Child Nutrition Staff, mechanics, custodians, instructional assistants and all support staff."
The state funds the base salaries of school employees with districts often supplementing the pay. In 2020, Wake raised the minimum starting salary for drivers to $15 an hour but the number of vacant positions has continued to rise.