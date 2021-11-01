Wake bus driver walkout continues

RALEIGH — Wake County parents are scrambling to get their children to school on Monday as bus drivers continue their protest over working conditions.

The district had warned families on Sunday that "bus driver absences could disrupt transportation services on Monday" so parents "should arrange their own transportation for their students if their bus route is affected." That situation came to pass Monday morning as many routes were reporting no driver available.

Families who use bus service can visit the bus updates page to check the status of their child's bus. Parents who are driving their children should be prepared for long carpool lanes again on Monday.

It's the second consecutive school day where bus service has been disrupted. A high number of driver absences on Friday forced some parents to handle the transportation of their children to and from classes. While the majority of drivers worked Friday, Wake is so short-staffed that the absences threw off bus service.

But Wake is saying "we do not expect the absences to continue beyond Monday."