Wake Forest’s men’s basketball team will get a major addition to its 2024-25 team after rising senior Jayden “Juke” Harris of Salisbury has committed to play for Coach Steve Forbes.

Harris made the announcement on Friday night from Salisbury High School.

The four-star recruit who is a shooting guard narrowed his choices to Wake Forest, Kansas, Miami, Tennessee, Virginia Tech and LSU.

“When Coach Forbes first started recruiting me, he made sure I knew I was his main guy,” Harris told 247sports.com on Friday night. “We built a tremendous relationship outside of basketball. I can go to his house anytime and sit and talk about anything, regardless of what it is about.

“I know I can come in and play right away and be the face of the program. I know I’m going to have to work hard and that spot will be mine.”

Harris, who set the Rowan County record for most points in a season with more than 800, will have another season of high school basketball before coming to Wake Forest.

The 6-foot-4 guard told 247sports.com that the lure of playing close to home was a big factor.

“Every coach told me I could come in right away and be an impact player,” Harris said about his recruitment. “All the head coaches were always on me, so I felt like if I chose one school, I’d be letting down the other head coaches. I didn’t really want to disappoint anybody. Me, my mom and my sister stayed up for two hours last night, staying up until 1 a.m., breaking down pros and cons of each school. I felt like Wake Forest was the best fit possible.”

Harris is currently ranked as the No. 50 overall prospect in the class of 2024 and is Forbes’ highest rated prospect in the class, according to 247sports.com.

This summer Harris will play for CP3’s AAU team and be coached by C.J. Paul, the older brother of Chris.

“Coach Paul is very stern on defense,” Harris told 247sports.com. “I know coming into CP3 that it’s something I’m going to have to lock down or I won’t be on the floor. I’m already working on getting my angles right. I’m looking forward to it. Everybody knows I can score the ball, but I can lock in on defense, it would be major.”