The numbers posted by fourth-ranked Wake Forest in its last five baseball games look more like what the football team would be doing on a Saturday.

For the second straight weekend, the Demon Deacons played multiple opponents at David F. Couch Ballpark. This time, they faced -- and swept -- Mount St. Mary's and Binghamton in a Friday doubleheader, and Towson in a single game on Saturday. The series ended with a Sunday matchup with Mount St. Mary's.

When the three teams left Winston-Salem, Wake Forest had piled up 57 runs and given up only four. The Deacs entered the weekend after whipping UNC Greensboro, 20-2, last Tuesday. That's 77 runs in five games.

With the weekend sweep, Wake Forest moved to 9-0 for the second-straight season. The 2022 and 2023 teams are the only teams since 2000, and the seventh team in school history, to win its first nine games to open a season. Wake Forest is 34-4 against non-ACC competition over the last two seasons, outscoring opponents 383-129 in those games.

On Friday, Sean Sullivan retired the first 16 batters he faced and had a perfect game through 5.1 innings. He struck out 11 and allowed just one baserunner in six innings of no-hit ball against Mount St. Mary's, which ended up with three hits. The 18-2 victory marked Coach Tom Walter's 800th career win.

In the nightcap, Rhett Lowder, Crawford Wade and Chase Walter combined on a one-hitter to propel the Demon Deacons to a 6-0 victory over Binghamton. It was the first one-hitting by the Wake Forest pitching staff since April 13, 2018 against Boston College.

Like Sullivan, Lowder had a stretch of 16 straight batters retired. He had a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, and finished with seven innings pitched, eight strikeouts and just two base runners allowed.

Towson trailed 2-1 in Saturday's game before Wake Forest scored five runs in the bottom of the third. All those runs scored with two out, and opened the way to an 18-1 win.

The weekend ended with a 15-1 victory over Mount St. Mary's. King's Josh Hartle, a sophomore, earned his second win this season, striking out a career-high 11 batters in six innings while allowing no earned runs and no walks. Hartle struck out the side in the fourth and sixth innings.

Wake Forest hosts UNC Wilmington on Tuesday. This weekend, they will be at home for Purdue Fort Wayne, Ball State and Cornell.