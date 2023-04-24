Despite having a better record than LSU, Wake Forest continues to occupy the No. 2 spot in the latest NCAA Division I baseball poll.

After taking two of three from Pitt over the weekend, the Demon Deacons (34-6, 16-4 ACC), stayed behind the Tigers (32-7, 12-5 SEC), who swept Ole Miss in a three-game road series.

South Carolina moved from sixth to third in the poll, followed by Florida and Vanderbilt. Coastal Carolina climbed from 10th to sixth while Arkansas dropped to seventh from fifth. Stanford, Campbell and Connecticut round out the top 10.

Boston College, which swept a weekend series at North Carolina, moved from the 20th spot to 11. East Carolina tumbled to 12th from No. 7 and Virginia fell to 13th from No. 8. Texas Tech and Kentucky also advanced, as did Miami and Arizona State. West Virginia, Dallas Baptist and Duke made it into the poll after being unranked in the previous week to complete the top 20.

The final five are Louisville, Oregon State, Oregon, Tennessee and UTSA. Of those, only the Vols weren’t ranked in the previous poll.

Wake Forest hosts Coastal Carolina on Tuesday in a showdown of top 10 schools, and follows up on Wednesday with Appalachian State in a game to be played in Shelby. LSU will play Nicholls State in a non-conference game, also on Tuesday.

After the Deacs dropped a 3-0 decision to the Panthers on Friday, the offense blistered Pitt for 40 runs in the next two games.

Behind a program record 17 RBIs from Nick Kurtz and Justin Johnson, as well as another stellar outing from starter Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest took a 23-4 victory on Saturday. The Deacs produced the second highest scoring conference game in program history and its highest-scoring game since its 27-7 win at Georgia Tech on March 19, 2022. Overall, it was the 13th time in program history that Wake Forest has scored at least 20 runs in an ACC game. In addition, the 19-run victory is the third largest margin of victory in an ACC game, trailing Wake Forest’s 21-run win at Georgia Tech on April 16, 1999 and the 20-run victory at Georgia Tech last season.

Kurtz’s nine RBIs are tied for the second most ever by a Wake batter, joining Chris Lanzilli (2019), Gavin Sheets (2017), Warren Sawkiw (1990) and Paul Reinisch (1989) as the only Deacs to drive in nine or more runs in a game. Kurtz had a three-run home run,. a two-run double and a pair of two-run singles.

Johnson was a double shy of hitting for the cycle, bashing two homers in a game for the second straight weekend, including a grand slam in the second inning. as the Glen Gardner, N.J. native launched two home runs for the second-straight weekend, highlighted by his second inning grand slam. He added a two-run triple, an RBI-single and a bases-empty home run.

From the mound, Lowder is one of four pitchers in the nation and the only ACC pitcher with an 8-0 record. He threw 6.2 innings, striking out seven and allowing just three hits and two walks. He retired the first 10 batters he faced and only allowed one base runner to get into scoring position.

Sunday’s 17-1 victory gave Coach Tom Walter his 400th coaching victory, and Brock Walken hit the 58th homer of his collegiate career to tie the school record held by Jamie D’Antona (2001-2003).

“Great series win on the road. It’s never easy to win on the road. For us, with three weekends to go in conference play, we’ve put ourselves in a position where we have a few game lead to win the league,” Walter said. “First things first, we want to keep playing well, but certainly one of our goals is to win the regular season conference championship and go into the tournament as the number one seed. A win like this moves us a little bit closer to that.”

Josh Hartle earned his career-high tying seventh win of his career, throwing 5.1 innings and collecting eight strikeouts. He gave up Pitt’s lone run on three hits.

Wake Forest has now won its last four series against Pitt and owns a 10-5 all-time record over the Panthers.