Wake Forest to battle Texas A&M in Gator Bowl

Maybe the best thing for the Wake Forest football team after falling apart deep into Saturday night in a 45-21 loss to Pittsburgh in the ACC championship game is a quick turnaround to what is next.

And what is next is the bowl season and a date with Texas A&M at 11 a.m. Dec. 31 in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla. This will be a rematch of the teams from the 2017 Belk Bowl in Charlotte, won 55-52 by the Demon Deacons.

Coach Dave Clawson has the Deacons in a bowl game for the sixth straight season, the longest streak in school history. The Deacons are 3-2 in bowl games under Clawson but have lost their last two.

About the bowl game

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, the official name of the New Year’s Eve bowl game, will be played at TIAA Bank Field, home field of the Jacksonville Jaguars. This will be the 77th edition of the game.

The game, to be televised on ESPN, is the sixth-oldest bowl on the schedule. In that first Gator Bowl in 1946, 19th-ranked Wake Forest beat South Carolina 26-14.

It’s also the same field where the Deacons beat Georgia Tech 9-6 in 2006 to win the ACC Championship.