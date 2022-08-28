Wake Forest University renames street to honor trailblazers

WINSTON-SALEM — Wake Forest University has renamed four existing roads on the campus after “trailblazing professors,” in a move that has removed a road name associated with a former school president with ties to the institution of slavery.

The new names will honor two Black professors who were the first male and female tenure-track faculty members, along with a woman who was the first full-time female faculty member, and another woman who became the first female chair of the English Department.

“Each of these exceptional leaders made an indelible mark on the university,” Wake Forest President Susan R. Wente said in a statement released with the news. She went on to say that “honoring them and telling their stories will expand the narrative of leadership and excellence at Wake Forest.”

The four professors being honored are Herman Eure, Marjorie “Marge” Crisp, Dolly McPherson and Elizabeth Phillips. Eure is still alive, but the others have passed away.

The new names became official on Aug. 15, when they were approved by the Winston-Salem City Council. During the same meeting, street names were also assigned to some roadways on the campus of Winston-Salem State University that were mostly unnamed.

Last spring, Wake Forest put together an Administrative Committee on Honorifics to rename two sections of Wingate Road, a principle road on the campus that was named for Washington Manly Wingate, who was the fourth president of the college.

Wingate was not only a slaveowner; he led the school when it established its first endowment with $10,718 in proceeds from the sale of 16 enslaved people.

The renaming is part of a larger university effort to acknowledge its ties to the institution of slavery. One part of that effort, renaming Wingate Hall, ran off the rails in 2021 when the new name — May 7, 1860 Hall — came under fire and lasted only 19 days.

The university had picked the new name to mark the date of that sale for the endowment. But Black students and alumni opposed the new name, saying it would enshrine a traumatic date in the school’s history.