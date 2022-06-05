Wake Forest's baseball season ends with loss to Maryland

A recap of the Wake Forest baseball team's season-ending 10-5 loss to Maryland on Sunday in an NCAA regional at College Park, Md.

Why the Demon Deacons lost

Maryland scored six runs in the eighth inning, all with two outs. The Terps scored eight off the Wake Forest bullpen in the final three innings after trailing 5-2 through six innings.

The big plays

• A double by Luke Shliger sent Kevin Keister in with the run that put Maryland ahead 6-5 in the eighth.

• Chris Alleyne hit a two-run home run to center field, tying the school record with No. 23, to put Maryland up 8-5.

• Troy Schreffler doubled in another run.

Notable

• Maryland, the No. 15 national seed, hit five home runs in the game and advanced to play Connecticut on Sunday night.

• While Wake's bullpen faltered (eight runs, seven hits, four walks), Maryland's David Falco threw 3⅓ scoreless innings (three hits, seven strikeouts).

• Wake starter Teddy McGraw pitched six innings, allowing just four hits and an earned run (seven strikeouts, two walks).

• Pierce Bennett went 3-for-5 with a double and home run for Wake Forest.

• Brock Wilken (2-for-4) also homered for Wake.

• Wake Forest, a No. 2 seed in the College Park Regional, finishes the season 41-19-1. The Demon Deacons lost to Connecticut 8-7 on Friday and beat Long Island 10-4 on Saturday.

What they're saying

• "We had the game right where we wanted it ... and just couldn't close it out. Between this game and the UConn game, it's gonna hurt for a while." – Tom Walter, Wake Forest coach.