Wake Forest’s bid to repeat as ACC men’s golf champions came up short in a 3-2 loss in the final match to 11th-ranked Georgia Tech on Monday morning at the Country Club of North Carolina’s Dogwood Course in Pinehurst.

The Demon Deacons and Yellow Jackets were tied at 2, but in the deciding match Ross Steelman defeated freshman Andrew McLauchlan, 3 & 2. Streelman rolled in a birdie putt on the 16th hole to clinch the championship for the Yellow Jackets. Both teams met for the second year in a row in the championship match.

"What I will say (to the team) is we have to keep learning in this game," Wake Forest coach Jerry Haas said. "You've got to look back and see where the match turned for each and every guy."

Winning for the Demon Deacons on Monday were Scotty Kennon, who beat Hiroshi Tai, 3 & 2, and freshman Boyd Owens beat Connor Howe, 2 & 1.

Michael Brennan, the ACC individual champion for the Demon Deacons, lost his match, 6 & 5, to Christo Lamprecht. Mark Power lost to Bartley Forrester, 2 & 1.

It was Georgia Tech’s 19th ACC men’s golf championship as they pulled into a tie with Wake Forest for the most shared or outright titles in league history.

The Demon Deacons needed a strong showing in the ACC Championships to assure themselves a bid into regional play. They came into the tournament ranked outside the top 25 in the coaches' poll while Georgia Tech was ranked 11th.

"We should finish the season eight above .500," Haas said. "That'll get us invited to NCAA regionals, and it'd be a shame if we didn't because I feel like we're one of the better teams and we'll be ranked 24th maybe after this next rankings come out.

"Like I told them, they don't want to avoid good scheduling. We could go play and win every event if we scheduled it right or have a chance to. We play against good competition, and that's what they want for their future as golfers.”

The NCAA Division I men's golf selection show that will announce the region play will be May 3 at 1 p.m. and will air on the Golf Channel. The regionals will be played May 15-17.

Brennan closing in on Bill Haas

There wasn’t a magical fix or even a technical aspect of his swing that helped Brennan catch fire at the ACC men’s championships. After winning the individual title in a three-hole playoff on Sunday, Brennan said it all came down to driving the ball.

“I just drove it really well,” he said about winning his sixth career title for the Demon Deacons. “And that really set me up well for the entire week.”

Brennan and Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai ended up tied at 9 under after 54 holes, but when Brennan birdied the 18th hole for the third time in the playoff he won the title. Tai missed his birdie putt that gave the title to Brennan, who was the first to win the ACC title for Wake Forest since Webb Simpson did it in 2008.

Simpson, who grew up at the Country Club of North Carolina, visited the Deacons on Saturday.

“That was cool for him to come by and talk with all of us for a little while,” Brennan said of Simpson, who lives in Charlotte. “He talked about his time at Wake and Coach (Jerry) Haas told some funny stories.”

Brennan’s win puts him fourth place on the school’s victory list trailing Bill Haas (10), Gary Hallberg (9) and Curtis Strange (8). It’s a goal that is reachable for Brennan, who is a junior and will return next season.

“It’s definitely a goal,” said Brennan, who could have two tournaments left this season if the Demon Deacons advance out of regional play later this spring. “I really didn’t think about Bill’s record until after I won for the fifth time earlier this season. It’s something to shoot for.”

The ACC individual championship was the 23rd time a Wake Forest golfer has won in the 69 years of the tournament. The 23 individual titles in the ACC is the best in the league with North Carolina second with 14.

Arnold Palmer, who was the first individual champion in the ACC in 1954, was the first Demon Deacon to win the title.

“It’s pretty cool,” Brennan said. “I hit a tee shot on 15 that I wanted to cut a little bit and I kind of held it off and (Haas) said to me that I looked like Arnie out there…. So that's pretty neat. But it's really cool to be able to represent him and represent his school.”

CCNC plays host for second time

The Country Club of North Carolina played host to the ACC championships for the second time. The first time was in 1966.

“It is such an honor to see such great amateur athletes play our course and see how they react to the challenges," said general manager Don Hunter. "It was a great week. ... It’s a feather in the cap of our entire team here at the club, specifically (assistant general manager) Nick Grey and (head professional) Tanner Steiner, who both did a great job of managing the tournament for us.”

Next year's ACC championships will be played at Charlotte Country Club, a Donald Ross design.