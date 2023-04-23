Michael Brennan of Wake Forest needed three playoff holes on Sunday at the ACC Men’s Golf Championships to win the individual title at the Country Club of North Carolina’s Dogwood Course in Pinehurst.

Brennan and Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai were tied after 54 holes at 9 under. Tai made an eagle on the 18th hole and Brennan birdied to force the playoff.

The Demon Deacons also advanced to the match-play portion of the tournament and were the second seed. Only the top four teams advanced with Georgia Tech the top seed and Virginia and Duke also advancing.

Brennan’s individual title was his sixth of his career moving up to fourth all-time on the school’s win list.

Brennan, a junior from Leesburg, Va., trails only Curtis Strange (eight wins), Gary Hallberg (nine wins) and Bill Haas, who has the most in school history with 10 wins. Brennan plans on playing his senior season, according to Coach Jerry Haas.

The semifinals of the match play were being played Sunday afternoon with Georgia Tech taking on Duke and Wake Forest playing Virginia. The winners of those two matches will play for the ACC championship on Monday morning.

Brennan is the first Wake Forest golfer to win the ACC title since Webb Simpson did it in 2008. The tournament was being played on Simpson’s home course. Simpson, who is from Raleigh, grew up at CCNC.