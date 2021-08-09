Wake Forest's Nick Sciba ready to continue his accuracy, take chances at longer field-goal attempts

Just before the start of Sunday’s practice rotation, Nick Sciba let a deep shot fly.
The junior Wake Forest football kicker put a ball in a stand around midfield on Truist Field. From about 60 yards, just below the bottom of the logo, he boomed it straight ahead. The kick still had a little distance left on it, too.
“I would feel comfortable 55 and in during the game, but if I had to push a little farther, the adrenaline will probably help me out to be honest,” Sciba said, chuckling. “I just haven't had the opportunity yet. It's coming though.”
Sciba, who hit his career long of 49 yards during his freshman year, said his next step is showing off 50-plus range in games.
If anyone’s earned the chance to take those shots, it’s Sciba. His career accuracy of 89.1% says enough. Last year, he played a key role in the Deacons’ two biggest wins. He kicked four field goals against Virginia, his first three allowing Wake Forest to pace out its lead until it bloomed in the fourth quarter. He made three more the next week against No. 19 Virginia Tech. Two of his three field goals came from more than 40 yards.
This year, he finds himself in the thick of a battle for kickoffs with Matthew Dennis. Sciba kicked off 75 times during the 2019 season.
The Deacons’ special teamers don’t practice those as much right now, he said, because of the wear-and-tear factors on their legs. A field goal, he explained, is a natural stepping-in motion.
That’s not the case for a kickoff, where the kicking leg is used for both kicking and planting after the fact. It’s violent and challenging, he said. The best comparison he had for the difference led to a point about golf.
“It's like kickoff hitting your driver, trying to crush it,” Sciba said. “And then field goal is like your pitching wedge, pretty much.”
Sciba said the accuracy and consistency came out of learning hard lessons during his early seasons at Wake Forest.
“I always thought of myself as the kid that's never going to miss from inside of 40,” Sciba said. “I might not have the strongest leg, but I was going to be the best at being consistent.”
He learned from kicking less, Sciba said. In practices early on, he would take rep after rep. Eventually he noticed how it would wear him down, and he decided to scale it back during last season. He placed his value on the reps mirroring live action.
With the realization, Sciba has been successful almost every time his number is called. And he’ll be prepared for the longer-distant challenges he’ll face this year.
“I'll just be ready, whenever they ask me to do it,” Sciba said.