Wake's Clawson survives roller coaster, turns attention to Missouri

In what could pass as a metaphor for the season, Wake Forest head football coach Dave Clawson spent part of the day riding roller coasters at Busch Gardens in Tampa to highlight the team's arrival for its bowl game.

His first run was a spin on the Iron Gwazi, and that carried a bit of irony for Clawson. That particular roller coaster is named after a creature with a tiger's head and a lion's body. It was the Clemson Tigers snapped the Demon Deacons' three-game winning streak at home in September. On Friday, his team meets the Missouri Tigers in the Gasparilla Bowl.

"I think I'm going to have enough time to recover," Clawson said during a Zoom call on Monday. "We have a reception with the Missouri staff and our staff, so I'm going to start out with some club soda and Tums to make sure the stomach is settled before I have any of the Swedish meatballs."

For the record, Busch Gardens says Iron Gwazi plunges riders from a 206 foot-tall peak into a 91-degree drop, and reaches a top speed of 76 mph.

"I'm suffering from vertigo, dizziness. I thought I was going to puke," Clawson said. "My wife just laughed at me when I got off. I'm in recovery mode now."

Wake Forest won its next three games after the loss to Clemson before hitting a dip in the ride that it couldn't quite climb out of out. There were successive losses to Louisville, NC State and North Carolina. A win at home against Syracuse had the team looking to re-establish momentum, but Duke handed the Demon Deacons their fourth loss in their final five games.

Clawson sees a little bit of his team in Missouri, noting that with a few breaks, both teams could be entering the postseason with better records.

"They're kicking themselves the same way we are," he said. "With a little better execution in the fourth quarter, these can be two 10-win teams playing in a New Year's Six bowl."

In the midst of the bid for redemption, Wake Forest will be without Christian Turner for the bowl game, as well as for the rest of his collegiate career. He entered the transfer portal, and when schools came calling for his talents, their schedules were in conflict with the bowl game.

"He really wanted to play," Clawson said. "But there were a couple of schools recruiting him, and the only time that they would visit him was this weekend, which (is) our bowl practices. These other schools said if you don't visit this weekend, we're not going to have anything for you."

Turner rushed for 516 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022. Since he was part of a committee of running backs, his work will now be shared among Justice Ellison, Quintin Cooley, Demond Claiborne and Will Towns.

As he attempts to regain his sense of well-being after a day of ups and downs, Clawson is aiming to direct his to a last moment to savor this season.

"More than anything, it kind of creates the memory for the season," he said. "We were disappointed last year. We didn't win the ACC championship. And to get together one more time, you go the the Gator Bowl and win that game. That becomes the last memory of the season, not losing the ACC championship.

"When you win the bowl game, it sends you into '23 with momentum. You get a bowl trophy and a bowl ring," he said. "It's important."