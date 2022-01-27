Walker vows 'we're going to keep working,' will stay in U.S. Senate race

GREENSBORO — Former North Carolina Rep. Mark Walker said Thursday that he’s staying in the Republican race for U.S. Senate, despite falling behind top rivals in fundraising and lacking former President Donald Trump’s endorsement for the seat.

Walker, who got in the race nearly 14 months ago, had been weighing a shift to seek a seat in the House, where he served for six years through 2020.

Trump endorsed U.S. Rep Ted Budd for the Senate last June, adding challenges for Walker, a former Baptist minister in Greensboro, to win over Christian conservatives who are also loyal to the former president. Former Gov. Pat McCrory is also in the race.

Walker had put off announcing a decision for several weeks after visiting with Trump last month in Florida. Walker’s campaign said he was offered Trump’s endorsement if he ran for a House seat in central North Carolina.

At a rally at an auto auction facility in Greensboro, attendees listened to singers and speakers for about an hour before Walker's wife, Kelly, came on with a tearful introduction recalling moments in their relationship. And before she walked off the stage, a cover was pulled off of a red, white and blue bus behind the stage which read: “WALKER US SENATE.”