Want a shot at $1 million from N.C.? Then get a COVID-19 shot.

RALEIGH — A new lottery in North Carolina will give the more than 4.2 million vaccinated residents across the state a different kind of shot: a chance to win $1 million.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday that those who have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and are 18 years of age or older will automatically be entered in the lottery. Residents between the ages of 12 and 17 will be eligible for a $125,000 scholarship to the college of their choice. There will be four drawings, with $1 million and a $125,000 scholarship each being given out on June 23, July 7, July 21 and Aug. 4.

Those who get their first vaccines on Thursday or later will be entered twice to win in each of the four contests. Winners must be named publicly to receive the money. The Democratic governor said the prizes are subject to state and federal taxes.

“Even if your name isn’t drawn, the worst thing you’ll do is get strong protection from a deadly virus,” Cooper said.

Federal coronavirus relief funds will be used to pay for the program.

