Want to be an extra in Hallmark Christmas movie filmed at Biltmore? Here’s how.

If you’ve ever wanted to be in a Hallmark Christmas movie, this could be your chance.

The Casting Office, Inc., a Southeast-based casting agency, announced this week an open call for background performers — or extras — to be part of “A Biltmore Christmas,” a Hallmark movie that will be filmed and set at the iconic Asheville mansion.

The movie, which is set to begin production in January, will star Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha, both of whom have several acting credits with the Hallmark network.

While Lenz and Polaha will be front-and-center throughout the film, being an extra in the film could be your chance to have your own 15 seconds of fame.

So, how can you become an extra in the movie? And what’s involved in being an extra?

Here’s what you need to know.

How to apply to be an extra in ‘A Biltmore Christmas’

If you’re interested in being an extra in “A Biltmore Christmas,” you’ll need to submit an online application through The Casting Office’s website at thecastingofficeinc.com.

The website includes lots of information about the application process, as well as information about what is involved with being an extra. The Casting Office asks applicants to read all of the information before submitting the application.

After you read all of the necessary information, the website includes an application form to fill out. The application asks you for basic information, such as your name, age and gender, plus other information, such as your clothing measurements, vaccination status, and whether you have any special talents or abilities.

The application also requires you to submit two uneditedphotos of yourself — a smiling headshot and a full-length photo that includes your entire body.

Once you’ve filled out the application, click the submission button at the bottom. Applications are not accepted by email or social media.

Do you need experience to be an extra?

No experience is required to be an extra in “A Biltmore Christmas,” The Casting Office says.

People of all backgrounds, including ages, races and genders, are needed as extras in the film, the agency’s website says.

But, if you’re cast as an extra, you will need to commit to the schedule set by the production and be able to follow directions. Days on set of the film could last between 12 to 14 hours, and extras need to be available for the entire day.

“You must arrive as early as needed, and stay as late, or long as needed, reporting to set with a willingness to listen, and work with a positive attitude!” The Casting Office website says.

How many extras will be cast in the film?

It’s unclear how many extras will be cast in “A Biltmore Christmas,” but The Casting Office wrote in a Facebook post Thursday that thousands of applications have been submitted since the open call was announced.

The post said the agency has been reviewing applications over the holidays and is working to fill the remaining roles.

“While we are beyond grateful for the out pouring of interest, please understand that we are unable to respond to individual emails, or social media messages regarding the status of your submissions,” the post read.

If you don’t get cast as an extra in this film, thought, you may have other chances for time on camera. Since lots of TV shows and movies film in North Carolina, there are plenty of opportunities for background talent in the state.

What is “A Biltmore Christmas” about?

The News & Observer previously reported the plot of “A Biltmore Christmas.”

Lenz will star as Lucy Collins, a screenwriter hired to remake a beloved classic holiday movie that was filmed in 1947 at the Biltmore Estate. She goes to Biltmore to do research and is drawn to a beautiful hourglass inside the house. She accidentally knocks it over and is transported back in time to 1946, during the filming of “His Merry Bride.”

The star of the 1946 film is Jack Huston, played by Polaha. Hutson is drawn to Lucy and the two eventually fall in love. But her presence in the past threatens the production of the movie, and she must make things right or “threaten to alter the future forever.”

“Lucy has one chance to go home but must say goodbye to the man who might be her soulmate unless some Christmas magic can keep the curtain from closing on their love story,” The N&O reported.

The film is expected to premiere late next year.