Want to help Guilford officials redraw commissioner districts for the next election?

GREENSBORO — Guilford County is preparing to redraw its eight electoral districts to reflect population changes revealed by the 2020 Census.

To help voters get involved, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners has created a new website to explain the process and offer a chance for them to submit ideas.

The county is redrawing the districts to make sure they are of equal population because an imbalance could give voters in a district too much or too little representation.

Guilford has determined that the median population for a district is 67,622 — a figure that represents the county's population divided by eight.

Based on the new census numbers, county officials say that District 4 and District 5 have grown apart in population. That creates a problem. As District 5 (represented by Commissioner Carly Cooke) has grown, the population in District 4 (represented by Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy) has declined.

As a result, there is a 20% difference in population between the districts.