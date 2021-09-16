Want to help Guilford officials redraw commissioner districts for the next election?

GREENSBORO — Guilford County is preparing to redraw its eight electoral districts to reflect population changes revealed by the 2020 Census.
To help voters get involved, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners has created a new website to explain the process and offer a chance for them to submit ideas.
The county is redrawing the districts to make sure they are of equal population because an imbalance could give voters in a district too much or too little representation.
Guilford has determined that the median population for a district is 67,622 — a figure that represents the county's population divided by eight.
Based on the new census numbers, county officials say that District 4 and District 5 have grown apart in population. That creates a problem. As District 5 (represented by Commissioner Carly Cooke) has grown, the population in District 4 (represented by Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy) has declined.
As a result, there is a 20% difference in population between the districts.
The county's new website outlines the factors required to properly redraw those districts. Commissioners will essentially move individual precincts to redistribute the population.
Rules require that all precincts in a district must share a common border. Other requirements include the county making an effort to preserve a district's current boundaries as much as possible.
Residents can make their own suggestions about how best to move precincts and redistribute the population. The website offers guidelines for residents to "submit a proposal," which will be considered by the county before the commissioners vote on a new plan.
Time is tight, though. Residents must offer their ideas by Sept. 30.
The commissioners will hold several meetings in October to discuss the new maps with a deadline of adopting and submitting them to state elections officials in November.
