Attorney: Black man killed by deputies shot in back of head

ELIZABETH CITY — Attorneys for the family of a Black man who was killed in yet another controversial police shooting last week said footage from an officer-worn camera reveal what many have feared — that Andrew Brown Jr. was shot from behind.
Attorney Chantel Cherry-Lassiter watched a 20-second portion of body-camera video with the family of Brown, who was killed by deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants. Lassiter said Brown did not appear to be a threat to officers as he backed his vehicle out of his driveway and tried to drive away from deputies with guns drawn.
The family's attorneys said he was shot in the back of the head and had his hands on the steering wheel when deputies opened fire.
“He was not threatening them in any kind of fashion,” Cherry-Lassiter told reporters at a news conference on Monday.
When asked whether the 42-year-old Brown was shot in the back, attorney Harry Daniels said, “Yes, back of the head.”
Since the fatal shooting last Wednesday, this normally quiet town of 18,000 has been rocked by days of protests, calls for the public release of officer footage and civil rights leaders decrying that warrants shouldn't lead to bullets.
The unrest prompted Elizabeth City officials on Monday to declared= a state of emergency amid concerns about how demonstrators would react to a possible video release.
City Manager Montre Freeman said there is no specific threat, and the declaration also allows him to pull resources from nearby cities.
"I invite the media and any protesters and other visitors, when we get through this, to come back to our beautiful city and visit," he said Monday.
The Rev. William Barber II addressed the crowd as family members and their attorneys were allowed into the public safety building at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Barber prayed for the family. "You know that all we have ever wanted is justice," he said, along with truth and transparency.
Neighbors heard the shots and witnessed deputies shooting at Brown's fleeing car, counting 14 shell casings near the driveway.
Brown was shot in the back, according to police radio traffic, and his car crashed into a nearby tree with its rear window shot out.
Cherry-Lassiter, who watched the video multiple times and took notes, said the shooting started as soon as the video began and that she lost count of the number of gunshots. She said she counted as many as eight deputies in the video, some wearing tactical uniforms and some in plainclothes.
“They’re shooting and saying ‘Let me see your hands’ at the same time,” she said.
The family’s lawyers also criticized local authorities for sharing only 20 seconds of the video and only from a single body camera.
“They’re trying to hide something,” attorney Benjamin Crump said.
Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II has said that multiple deputies fired shots. Seven deputies are on leave pending a probe by the State Bureau of Investigation.
Earlier Monday, a search warrant was released that indicated investigators had recorded Brown selling small amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine to an informant.
Brown's attorneys say that nothing more than a ploy to distract while the delay for the public release of body-camera footage grows longer.
Calls have been growing to release the body-camera footage, which a judge must authorize in North Carolina. Wooten has said he would petition the court to release the footage. A coalition of media organizations have also sought the footage, and city officials plan to do as well.
Short of releasing it publicly, state law allows law enforcement to show body camera video privately to a victim’s family.
While Brown's family was viewing the video, dozens of local residents came to downtown, setting up lawn chairs and displaying signs.
Daija Mclean, 23, said she came out to support Brown's family and to help put pressure on local officials to release the video, first to family members and then to the public.
"We know the video is very disturbing," she said. "We know that much."
Brown has a lengthy criminal history, mostly for drug offenses, but is described as nonviolent.
"I've never known him to resist any officer or anybody," said Jamaul Riddick, his bail bondsman and lifelong friend. "I mean he's not that type of person. ... He's never been a violent person in his life."