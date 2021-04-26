Attorney: Black man killed by deputies shot in back of head

City Manager Montre Freeman said there is no specific threat, and the declaration also allows him to pull resources from nearby cities.

"I invite the media and any protesters and other visitors, when we get through this, to come back to our beautiful city and visit," he said Monday.

The Rev. William Barber II addressed the crowd as family members and their attorneys were allowed into the public safety building at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Barber prayed for the family. "You know that all we have ever wanted is justice," he said, along with truth and transparency.

Neighbors heard the shots and witnessed deputies shooting at Brown's fleeing car, counting 14 shell casings near the driveway.

Brown was shot in the back, according to police radio traffic, and his car crashed into a nearby tree with its rear window shot out.

Cherry-Lassiter, who watched the video multiple times and took notes, said the shooting started as soon as the video began and that she lost count of the number of gunshots. She said she counted as many as eight deputies in the video, some wearing tactical uniforms and some in plainclothes.

“They’re shooting and saying ‘Let me see your hands’ at the same time,” she said.