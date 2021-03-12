Was the abrupt firing of a Rockingham superintendent legal? A judge will decide.

Shotwell’s opponents, some from the county’s GOP leadership, insist the district needs to go in a new direction.

Beginning in 2018, Shotwell saw resistance from school board members Doug Isley, Brent Huss and Bob Wyatt about funding for equity training for teachers and staff in the system that employs 2,100.

With a poverty rate of 20.4%, the public schools educate thousands of low-income students from at-risk backgrounds, equity training proponents have said.

Penny Anderson Caple, a district teacher for 34 years, emphasized the need for consistent leadership — especially in light of the pandemic — during an emotional school board meeting in January that saw four hours of public comment, mostly in support of Shotwell. She said firing Shotwell constituted “reckless endangerment to our staff and students.’’

The surprise Dec. 14 dismissal of Shotwell, who was named North Carolina Superintendent of the Year in 2015, has made teachers fearful of the school board, Caple said.

At the time, the board gave no notice or explanation for Shotwell’s termination, and members have declined to speak to the media about their justification in the weeks since the vote.