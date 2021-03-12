Was the abrupt firing of a Rockingham superintendent legal? A judge will decide.

REIDSVILLE — Rockingham County Schools Superintendent Rodney Shotwell, abruptly ousted in December by the school board, has been reinstated while a judge decides if his dismissal was legal.
The polarizing administrator filed suit in Rockingham County Superior Court on Thursday for wrongful termination.
A judge is expected to make a ruling on Shotwell’s job status by late next week, officials said.
The superintendent had been scheduled to leave his post Friday, and the Rockingham County Board of Education recently named Terry Worrell as Shotwell’s interim replacement. Worrell, a former regional superintendent in Guilford County Schools and former Asheboro City Schools superintendent, was scheduled to begin work this month.
For now, Shotwell’s reinstatement seems to have put that transition on pause.
“We are maintaining our current status with Dr. Worrell serving as interim until a judge makes a decision next Friday,” Kimberly McMichael, who chairs the school board, said by email. “I really cannot elaborate any further.’’
The school board’s 4-3 vote to fire Shotwell — who wasn’t available for comment — just days before Christmas and with 90 days notice shocked this tight-knit community.
Since then, scores of parents, students, teachers and members of the Rockingham County chapter of the NAACP have demanded the school board reinstate Shotwell, who has served the district for 15 years and oversees a $130 million budget.
Shotwell’s opponents, some from the county’s GOP leadership, insist the district needs to go in a new direction.
Beginning in 2018, Shotwell saw resistance from school board members Doug Isley, Brent Huss and Bob Wyatt about funding for equity training for teachers and staff in the system that employs 2,100.
With a poverty rate of 20.4%, the public schools educate thousands of low-income students from at-risk backgrounds, equity training proponents have said.
Penny Anderson Caple, a district teacher for 34 years, emphasized the need for consistent leadership — especially in light of the pandemic — during an emotional school board meeting in January that saw four hours of public comment, mostly in support of Shotwell. She said firing Shotwell constituted “reckless endangerment to our staff and students.’’
The surprise Dec. 14 dismissal of Shotwell, who was named North Carolina Superintendent of the Year in 2015, has made teachers fearful of the school board, Caple said.
At the time, the board gave no notice or explanation for Shotwell’s termination, and members have declined to speak to the media about their justification in the weeks since the vote.
Board members Isley, Huss, Wyatt and newly-elected Vicky Alston voted to oust Shotwell, while McMichael, the board’s chair, and members Paula Rakestraw and recently-seated Vickie McKinney voted against the move during the meeting at Rockingham County High School.
The superintendent’s firing will likely cost the rural county of 91,000 about $300,000 in payouts. His contract runs through June 30, 2022.
Since Shotwell was hired in 2006, the school district has seen its high school graduation rate climb from 66.9% to 89.1% in 2020, exceeding the state average that year.
And under Shotwell’s guidance, the graduation rate for economically disadvantaged students has more than doubled — a jump from around 41% in 2006 to just over 80% in 2020.
Malcolm Allen of Reidsville told the board in January that they would be hard-pressed to find a quality replacement for Shotwell.
“What superintendent would come knowing what this board is capable of?’’ he asked.