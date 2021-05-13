WATCH NOW: Attorneys for Marcus Smith say city 'conspired to lie,' demand settlement

GREENSBORO— Attorneys and activists held a news conference and rally Thursday at Greensboro’s Beloved Community Center to talk about Marcus Smith, a homeless Black man who died in 2018 after he was excessively restrained by police.
Smith’s family is suing the city, eight police officers and two paramedics for wrongful death in the case.
About 50 people attended the outdoor event that included civil rights activist The Rev. Nelson Johnson, Flint Taylor, the national civil rights attorney who is representing the Smith family against the city, and Mary Smith, Marcus Smith’s mother.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.