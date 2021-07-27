WATCH NOW: Guilford schools will require masks for all, COVID-19 tests for some

GREENSBORO — Masks will be required for everyone in Guilford County schools while COVID-19 tests will be mandated for those who participate in school sports and some other extracurricular activities in the upcoming school year.
The Guilford County Board of Education voted 6-2 on Tuesday to approve recommendations by Superintendent Sharon Contreras that include continuing to require universal masking inside all schools. Board member Pat Tillman was absent from the vote.
District leaders plan to reassess the requirement every 10-week quarter of the school year.
The recommendations the school board approved also included two new requirements. First, the district will collect vaccination records for all school employees, coaches and students who participate in "high-risk" extracurricular activities.
"High-risk" refers to activities where participants are exhaling more than usual — such as sports or performing in a marching band — which can make it easier for the coronavirus to spread from person to person.
Second, the district will start mandatory COVID-19 testing for students and staff who are not fully vaccinated but who also participate in athletic and high-risk extracurricular activities.
Contreras said it's not clear yet when the testing will begin because the district is waiting to be part of a state pilot program. Being part of that program will make it possible to use federal dollars funneled through the state to pay for the tests, she said after the meeting.
People could be tested once or twice a week, based on how bad the spread of COVID-19 is in the community at the time.
Jill Wilson, the school district's lawyer, said that there's legal precedent for requiring testing of students who are participating in voluntary activities.
"I believe it would be upheld by the courts," Wilson said.
Board members voted on the measure following a lengthy question-and-answer period with district staff and Health Director Iulia Vann, who shared information on how cases and hospitalizations have risen sharply in recent weeks with the emergence of the delta variant.
"These are numbers that we haven't seen since April of this year," she said of current case counts.
Linda Welborn and Anita Sharpe, the two board members who voted against the measure, both shared concern that there didn't seem to be an obvious point where facial coverings would no longer be required.
"Parents are concerned that it is going to be like the flu, that it’s never going to go away," Welborn said.
Tuesday's vote took place just hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed course on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing facial coverings indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant is fueling a surge in infections.
Citing new information about the variant’s ability to spread among vaccinated people, the CDC also recommended all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.
Vice Chairwoman Winston McGregor was among school leaders who referenced that as an important factor to consider in the night's decision.
Board member Khem Irby said the board had to think broadly when considering whom their decision would effect.
"We want to protect a community of people," she said. "As the largest employer we are protecting Guilford County to a degree ... the choice is that we are going to choose health."
