WATCH NOW: Marcus Smith protester detained while writing on City Hall property

GREENSBORO — Community activists say the detention of a protester at City Hall on Monday afternoon was a direct attempt by the city to "chill" public demonstrations and free speech about the death three years ago of Marcus Smith.

But the city says the temporary detention of the man for writing on the plaza with pink chalk in front of the Melvin Municipal Office Building was because he was "defacing public property."

He was later released without any charges.

The man, who tried to write the message "Settle the lawsuit" in three-foot chalk letters on the Washington Street plaza, was detained and led away in handcuffs by a single city security officer Monday.

The man had only written "settle" when he was led into the office building by security. Other activists finished the message after the man was detained.

The protester, who was part of a weekly demonstration over Marcus Smith, an unarmed Black man who died in 2018 after he was hogtied by police, was writing the message in reference to a lawsuit filed by Smith's family against the city.

Local activist Lewis Pitts, who was at the demonstration as the man was led away, said it was a "transparent effort to silence speech critical of the city."