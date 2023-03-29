GREENSBORO — Traffic in the 3300 block of Randleman Road is being shifted to allow workers to make emergency repairs to a water valve, the city of Greensboro said in a news release.

The area from Glendale Drive to Elmsley Drive is affected and traffic delays are expected. Water service to three businesses in the area has been affected.

Crews will remain on site until water service is restored and the road is open. The work is expected to be finished by 11:45 p.m. today.

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

For water and sewer emergencies in the city, call 336-373-2033.