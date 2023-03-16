WATER WATER EVERYWHERE: Creek Week, the annual celebration of Forsyth County’s waterways, will open Saturday with creek and river cleanups and some fun excursions that will give folks an up close look at these precious natural resources. Some of the fun includes Segway “glides” and E-bike rides along the Salem Creek trail, paddle-boarding at Salem Lake, fishing at Village Point Lake in Clemmons and a tour of the Thomas Water Treatment Plant. Visit www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar to find an activity that fits your schedule.
WATER WATER EVERYWHERE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 10,065-square-foot home borders the Blue Ridge Parkway and Biltmore Estate equestrian trails.
One of the blue bloods of college basketball and its rabid fans will be invading Greensboro as part of March Madness. It’s just not the blue b…
A bill that aims to end the stalemate over a vacant seat on the Guilford County Board of Education cleared the state Senate Wednesday afternoo…
Five from the ACC, which includes Duke and N.C. State, make it to the NCAA Tournament; Wake Forest doesn't make NIT field
North Carolina, Wake Forest, Clemson do not make NCAA Tournament field; Tar Heels choose not to play in NIT
Greensboro Police Department are investigating an armed robbery Saturday night of a grocery store.