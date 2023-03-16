WATER WATER EVERYWHERE: Creek Week, the annual celebration of Forsyth County’s waterways, will open Saturday with creek and river cleanups and some fun excursions that will give folks an up close look at these precious natural resources. Some of the fun includes Segway “glides” and E-bike rides along the Salem Creek trail, paddle-boarding at Salem Lake, fishing at Village Point Lake in Clemmons and a tour of the Thomas Water Treatment Plant. Visit www.forsythcreekweek.org/calendar to find an activity that fits your schedule.