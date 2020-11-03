'We came in peace': Marchers descend again on Graham — this time without drama

GRAHAM — Days after 200 people participating in a march to the polls was pepper-sprayed by law enforcement, a group more than twice as large convened to do it again.

With marchers walking by two’s and three’s, the procession snaked through neighborhoods on sidewalks and road shoulders, past one polling place and toward the early-voting site that had been the planned endpoint of Saturday’s march.

They were led by the Rev. Greg Drumwright, a Greensboro pastor and organizer who led last Saturday’s march and was eventually taken away in handcuffs.

Several Black families came out of their houses to watch the blocks-long column of people pass by. Some raised their fists. Others live-streamed the march.

Clinton Morrow, 95, watched from a riding lawnmower parked in front of his granddaughter’s house.

”I admire it,” Morrow said. “I just pray every night that God will make a way for us.”

Bernice Cole, 71, stood in her driveway holding her dog. She called what happened to the marchers on Saturday “uncalled for.”

“If we would only listen and pay attention, we would be doing better,” she said.