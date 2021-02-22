'We did what we had to do': COVID-related money, emotional strains take toll on nursing homes

BURLINGTON — A year ago, Ed Weeks never would have expected his assisted living facility to look so empty.
Back then, families visited, residents gathered in the movie room, dining rooms were full of chatter and neighbors gathered in the halls to spend time together.
Now, Blakey Hall is quiet and solemn, with just a few residents masked up and walking back to the solitude of their rooms.
"Nobody really gave us a roadmap of how to get through a pandemic," Weeks said.
When COVID-19 struck the facility, Weeks and his staff had been bracing for impact. They expected a challenge, but what they didn't expect was the financial and emotional tolls it would take.
There are 15,655 skilled nursing facilities nationwide. In North Carolina, the Department of Health Service Regulation shows on its register 423 nursing homes and 591 adult care homes.
Alamance County accounts for eight of those nursing homes and 17 adult care homes. Randolph County has six nursing homes, six adult care homes and one multi-unit assisted housing facility registered.
All of them have felt the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic for the last 11 months, both emotionally and financially.
Before the pandemic, Blakey Hall in Elon had 63 residents in assisted living. By early February, 16 of those beds were empty.
"We had some people that went to the hospital and quite frankly declined to the point that they didn't come back because they needed to go to a skilled nursing facility," Weeks said. "I had a family that wanted to move their loved one out to get ahead on the safety side of it ... (and) we did have a couple people that got sick and didn't make it through."
Oaks of Alamance, another assisted living facility in Burlington, also lost residents from their original count of 62 before the pandemic hit.
"We did have one family who decided to take their loved one home to try to avoid the situation and then we had probably about three or four who had to go to a skilled nursing facility because they were progressing downward," Dustin Elledge, the administrator at Oaks of Alamance, said.
In Asheboro, Clapps Convalescent Nursing Home saw their occupancy decline from 93 percent before the pandemic to 80 percent as of February, administrator Grant Hollowell said.
"The number of admissions we were getting into the building has significantly decreased," he said. "We've (also) had to reduce the number of our short-term rehab beds because of COVID and quarantine and things like that."
While the loss of residents is heartbreaking, Weeks said these empty beds also affect the financial outlook for the facility.
"We're probably talking somewhere in the ballpark of a ($60,000- to $70,000-a-month) hit right now," Weeks explained.
A 2020 study conducted by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) asked 953 nursing home and assisted living facilities nationwide about their financial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. The results were grim.
The AHCA/NCAL study found that only 10 percent of facilities surveyed were operating with more than a 3 percent profit margin. In fact, 65 percent of respondents said their facility was currently operating at a loss.
Blakey Hall, Oaks of Alamance and Clapps Convalescent Nursing Home said they're just breaking even.
In an attempt to fill empty beds and recover lost revenues, Blakey Hall is still accepting new patients, but Weeks said it's been a challenge.
"Ever since March of last year, people just aren't real excited to moved their loved one into a place where they've been told upfront they're not going to be able to see them," he said. "A lot of people are just trying to figure out how to keep them at home or have support in-house until things loosen up."
Oaks of Alamance is also accepting new patients, but Elledge said they put those efforts on pause anytime there is an outbreak in the facility, adding to the challenge.
On top of navigating those revenue losses, additional cost burdens have been added for these facilities.
Nine out of 10 AHCA/NCAL survey respondents said they had to hire additional staff and/or pay their staff overtime during their fight against COVID-19. Sixty-eight percent said they hired additional staff, 94% asked their staff to work overtime and 86% said they provided bonuses to their staff members during the pandemic. Of the respondents, 58% said these staffing costs were their biggest financial burden.
"We've definitely had to work a lot more overtime than usual," Weeks said.
"When we were hit in our dementia building with COVID, we had a lot of staff that were sick and not allowed to work either, and so I actually had to reach out to our local Alamance County Emergency Management. ... They sent me CNAs and LPNs and RNs to help me at least stay staffed during the actual outbreak," he added.
Oaks of Alamance also had to outsource additional staffing to prevent burn out.
"While we had COVID in the building, we had to use a temp agency," Elledge said. "We first let (our staff) work overtime, but at a certain point we didn't want to burn them out completely so we brought in extra staff as well."
Elledge also said that Oaks of Alamance has tried to not reduce staff hours or impact their personal finances throughout the pandemic, but without more residents coming in, that could become an issue.
"The big conversation has been matching the amount of staff that we have with the number of residents we have. ... We've tried to just match that and thankfully with our staffing it worked out that we've not had to reduce hours, but that might be something down the pipes if we can't get more residents in," he said.
Weeks said Blakey Hall has also been burdened by unexpected costs that many don't even think of, including things like disposable dinnerware for in-room food deliveries.
PPE was also a significant cost, especially as prices ballooned. The AHCA/NCAL study reported that 79 percent of nursing homes and 78 percent of assisted living facilities surveyed listed PPE as a top cost.
"All the PPE that we've had to purchase has been very expensive," Casey Conner, the director of operations at Clapps, said.
"A case of gloves was running $25 to $30 and now we're looking at $70 for those. Nitrile gloves were $40 to $45 and now we're paying $160 per case for those. We're also buying more stuff," Hollowell said.
When supply was limited, these facilities had to buy what they could, no matter the price tag.
"We were starting to get worried that we weren't even going to be able to get the supplies that we needed. ... We did what we had to do," Weeks said.
State officials, once they got their hands on the supplies, were able to help.
"I was trying to purchase PPE from vendors and they were actually telling me, 'I'm sorry. We've been ordered that we can only sell to the state and to hospitals,'" Weeks said. "The state did jump in once they were able to get the PPE."
Distribution of PPE was also supported by the federal government, Weeks added. All long-term care facility providers in the area were able to go to the Greensboro Colosseum to pick up more supplies during designated time slots.
"I think that everybody has done the best they could moving forward with something that's completely unknown. ... Everybody was just pulling together trying to figure this thing out as we went," Weeks said.