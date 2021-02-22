'We did what we had to do': COVID-related money, emotional strains take toll on nursing homes

On top of navigating those revenue losses, additional cost burdens have been added for these facilities.

Nine out of 10 AHCA/NCAL survey respondents said they had to hire additional staff and/or pay their staff overtime during their fight against COVID-19. Sixty-eight percent said they hired additional staff, 94% asked their staff to work overtime and 86% said they provided bonuses to their staff members during the pandemic. Of the respondents, 58% said these staffing costs were their biggest financial burden.

"We've definitely had to work a lot more overtime than usual," Weeks said.

"When we were hit in our dementia building with COVID, we had a lot of staff that were sick and not allowed to work either, and so I actually had to reach out to our local Alamance County Emergency Management. ... They sent me CNAs and LPNs and RNs to help me at least stay staffed during the actual outbreak," he added.

Oaks of Alamance also had to outsource additional staffing to prevent burn out.

"While we had COVID in the building, we had to use a temp agency," Elledge said. "We first let (our staff) work overtime, but at a certain point we didn't want to burn them out completely so we brought in extra staff as well."