'We loved him': Tragedy unites those who knew Greensboro man killed by driver

GREENSBORO — People in the Greenfield community gathered at the corner of Acorn Road and Madre Place on Tuesday evening to light candles to remember one of their own.
A vigil was held at the site where Anthony Douglas Hill was hit by a truck on Sunday and died.
Paul Steven Voss Jr., 50, turned himself into police and was charged with first-degree murder shortly after the incident, Greensboro's 40th homicide of the year.
Alongside a roadside memorial of candles, flowers and a can of beer, was a white T-shirt covering a bloodstain, marking the spot where the 53-year-old Hill died.
Barbara Purcell, Hill's aunt, said her nephew grew up not far from where the tragedy occurred.
"This is his home place, really," Purcell said.
One of five children, Hill lived with Purcell for a period of time when he was younger after his mother passed away. Purcell said her nephew had troubles, but that anyone who knew Hill loved him.
"He was a good-hearted person," she said. "He tried to help everybody."
Days before his death, Hill had cut down some trees on Acorn Road to help out a neighbor, according to several people at Tuesday's vigil.
On Sunday, Hill's body came to rest between two different stacks of limbs he'd cut and left beside the road.
According to police, Hill only appeared to have been struck by Voss' truck once, but several people at the vigil alleged that Hill was struck two or three times.
Police also said that Voss and Hill knew one another.
Purcell said she isn't aware of any connection between the two.
According to Purcell, Voss and Hill "were having words about a bucket or something" just before Voss "ran over (Hill) a couple of times with the truck."
Spencer Blackwell, an organizer with the Greensboro-based Coalition for Social Justice and Economic Reform, said his group came to the scene of Hill's homicide shortly after the incident Sunday to lend support to the family and community. The group also organized Tuesday's vigil.
"Still seeing his blood on the road, that really affected me," Blackwell said. "Whether it's a cop killing or not, it doesn't matter. It's the fact that a Black man's life was taken."
Family and community remembered Hill through stories and song at the vigil. Some people carried Black Lives Matters flags through the street while others laid tokens in front of the site of Hill's death.
Longtime resident Renee Brooks said she watched Hill grow up and that he was "a true Greenfield community member."
"Anthony, when he walked through the neighborhood, no matter what time of day, he would wave," Brooks said.
Both Brooks and Purcell said Hill was a well-known face in the community — always out walking, always willing to lend a hand.
"God loved him," Purcell said. "We loved him. I pray that this won't happen again. I pray that this will never, ever happen again."
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.
