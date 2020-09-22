'We loved him': Tragedy unites those who knew Greensboro man killed by driver

GREENSBORO — People in the Greenfield community gathered at the corner of Acorn Road and Madre Place on Tuesday evening to light candles to remember one of their own.

A vigil was held at the site where Anthony Douglas Hill was hit by a truck on Sunday and died.

Paul Steven Voss Jr., 50, turned himself into police and was charged with first-degree murder shortly after the incident, Greensboro's 40th homicide of the year.

Alongside a roadside memorial of candles, flowers and a can of beer, was a white T-shirt covering a bloodstain, marking the spot where the 53-year-old Hill died.

Barbara Purcell, Hill's aunt, said her nephew grew up not far from where the tragedy occurred.

"This is his home place, really," Purcell said.

One of five children, Hill lived with Purcell for a period of time when he was younger after his mother passed away. Purcell said her nephew had troubles, but that anyone who knew Hill loved him.

"He was a good-hearted person," she said. "He tried to help everybody."

Days before his death, Hill had cut down some trees on Acorn Road to help out a neighbor, according to several people at Tuesday's vigil.