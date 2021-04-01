This evening in Greensboro: Clear. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Gre…
This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Greensboro are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy and windy with rain likely overnight. Low n…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph…
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
This evening in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are …
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Greensboro. It looks …
Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F.…