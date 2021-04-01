Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Clear. Widespread frost likely. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the north. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.