Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

