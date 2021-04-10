Greensboro's evening forecast: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Greensboro. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.