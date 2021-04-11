 Skip to main content
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

