Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

