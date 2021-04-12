 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News