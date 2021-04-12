This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a ve…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thundersto…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatur…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds SS…
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatur…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overn…
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should reach a comfo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It…
This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Greensboro are…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Gre…