Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.