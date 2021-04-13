This evening in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
