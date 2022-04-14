Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
