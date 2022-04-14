 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

