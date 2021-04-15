Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
