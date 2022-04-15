 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 72% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

