Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

