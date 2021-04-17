Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
