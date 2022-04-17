Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Monday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.