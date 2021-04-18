 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News