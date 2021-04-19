This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
