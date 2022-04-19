Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.