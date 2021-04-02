Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Widespread frost likely. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
