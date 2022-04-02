 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

