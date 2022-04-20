 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

