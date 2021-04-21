Greensboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
