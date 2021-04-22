 Skip to main content
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

