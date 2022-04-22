Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.