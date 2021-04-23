 Skip to main content
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

